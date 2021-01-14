Dan Hardy breaks down upcoming Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch

UFC analyst and former fighter Dan Hardy has given his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Through his work with UFC, BT Sport and his Full Reptile YouTube channel, Hardy has been able to emerge as one of the most engaging and interesting pundits in all of mixed martial arts over the course of the last few years.

Now, he has turned his attention towards the first major fight on the MMA calendar in 2021 – Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon to take on former foe Dustin Poirier.

From Poirier’s endurance to McGregor’s insane power and beyond, Hardy goes through a series of fascinating talking points as the countdown continues to the sport’s biggest star fighting once again.

Of course, while we may all be used to the idea of Hardy being a commentator as opposed to a fighter, everyone is intrigued by the prospect of “The Outlaw” coming back one day.

Back in October, after Carlos Condit got back to winning ways against Court McGee, Hardy spoke about the prospect of him taking part in a rematch against Condit – the man who knocked him out at UFC 120 in London, England.

“Yeah, of course. He looked great the other night and that’s really what I wanted to see from him, because I genuinely do believe that he’s up there with the Nick Diaz, (Jorge) Masvidal kind of guys in this division. He’s a lethal individual, he’s a Natural Born Killer,” said to the media before UFC Fight Island 5. “He’s a great striker, he’s very unorthodox, and he’s back in a place psychologically, as well as physically, where he looks like he can have some good fights. Who would not want payback for the only person that knocked them out? Absolutely.”

Regardless of who it is that Hardy goes up against, it does feel like there’s a growing momentum within his fanbase to see him commit to a comeback – even at the age of 38.

Would Dan Hardy get his hand raised in a Carlos Condit rematch?