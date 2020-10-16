Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “very open” to having Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier 2 at AT&T Stadium

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might have their rematch at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

For years now, the UFC has wanted to hold an event at the world-famous stadium, and according to Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, he is very open to the idea of having the McGregor-Poirier fight there.

“I’m a real admirer of his (Conor McGregor’s),” Jones said of McGregor on 105.3 The Fan on Friday (via TMZ Sports). “He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met. Period.”

Given he is an admirer of Conor McGregor’s, he is open to the idea of making that fight happen in Texas with fans in attendance.

“(Conor McGregor) is special,” Jones said. “It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him.”

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys are allowed to have around 25,000 people in attendance. So, it is not out of the picture to have fans in attendance for this fight on Jan. 23 at AT&T Stadium. Conor McGregor was also happy when he heard that Jones likes the idea of having the fight there.

You’re a top man Jerry Jones! A true leader among men! Reminds me so much of Lorenzo. Let’s go Cowboys!

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway.

