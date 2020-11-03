President ecstatic for XFC relaunch, promises promotion “will have the most vicious fights”

Myron Molotky knew XFC wasn’t done.

Back in December of 2015, XFC held their final event and went on the sidelines. During their time away, several companies reached out to buy the promotion, which even included Ari Emanuel and Endeavor, who bought the UFC.

With interest in the company, the promotion was relaunched and will hold their first event back on November 11. For Molotky, the president of XFC, during their time away, they were thinking of how to relaunch the promotion and came up with the young guns, tournaments, and super fights series.

“Before we went on the sidelines, we were looking at the lack of development of the younger rising stars,” Molotky said to BJPENN.com. “It is the fighters with little to no pro experience. So, it is about getting them in the right situation, and hopefully, they develop and move onto the XFC tournament. The eight-man tournament is about these fighters who deserve a big platform that hasn’t got one yet.

“Our business model is young guns, tournaments, and super fights. Over time, we will develop these young guns and tournament fighters into the super-fight category which is the main and co-main event,” he continued. “They are known names in MMA, so we knew starting off we needed some of the bigger names like Andre Soukhamthath and Jessica Aguilar, event Danielle Taylor is a banger. We also have Kenny Cross who was just on the Contender Series.”

UFC veterans, Andre Soukhamthath and Jessica Aguilar will fight in the main and co-main event. The event will also take place on Veteran’s Day and air on NBC Sports.

When the partnership with NBC Sports was announced, Myron Molotky, said interest in the promotion only increased.

“We have always been a Friday and Saturday card and that will be the plan moving forward,” he explained. “It is Veteran’s Day and is a National holiday. So, it gives us a chance to get in front of that many more eyes. It was a great fit to start off the fireworks with XFC.”

Myron Molotky has big plans for XFC and the relaunch of the promotion and it starts on November 11. He also makes it clear, the promotion is not a developmental league. Rather, they are ready to compete with the major promotions in UFC, Bellator, and ONE Championship.

“It is always a quality thing and when you announce a partnership with NBC Sports, the phone starts ringing,” he concluded. “We are getting hammered with interest to fight in XFC. It completed the story with what we have done as we have always said we will discover the next generation of champions. We are not a development league, we will do our own thing and XFC will have the most vicious fights.”

Will you be watching the return of XFC?