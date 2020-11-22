Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura added to UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev undercard

A heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Marcin Tybura has been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev undercard.

The UFC revealed the complete 13-fight bout order for UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev, which is scheduled to take place on December 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many of the fights announced were previously revealed, but one surprise was the Hardy vs. Tybura fight. The two heavyweights will clash on the main card of this event.

Hardy (7-2, 1 NC) hasn’t even been on the UFC roster for a full two years now, yet he already has seven fights in the promotion, going 4-2, 1 NC overall. At age 32, Hardy is in the prime of his athletic career at the moment and the former NFL defensive end has quickly become one of the top light heavyweight prospects in the UFC. Hardy is coming off of a knockout win over Maurice Greene in his last fight and he defeated Yorgan de Castro prior to that, so he will be riding a two-fight win streak into this bout. Hardy surely wanted a top-15 opponent, but he will have to make do with the veteran Tybura instead.

Tybura (20-6) joined the UFC roster in 2014 and has since gone 7-5 in 12 fights in the UFC. The 35-year-old native of Poland has really turned things up as of late in his career. After a terrible stretch where he lost four of five fights, Tybura has since won three straight fights over Ben Rothwell, Maxim Grishin, and Sergey Spivak. He is not currently ranked in the top-15 but he has touched the rankings earlier in his UFC career. A wrestler, Tybura represents an interesting stylistic matchup for Hardy as he continues to move up the heavyweight ladder.

