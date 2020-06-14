Jessica Eye releases statement following loss to Cynthia Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 10

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Eye released a statement following her loss to Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10.

Eye was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision as the judges gave the bout to Calvillo by scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 for the biggest win of her career to date. For Eye, it’s a tough loss to a newcomer to the women’s flyweight division. Eye was the No. 1 contender heading into the bout, but she will surely drop down a few pegs after this mostly one-sided defeat to Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 10.

Following the event, Eye took to social media to release a statement on her defeat. Check out what “Evil” wrote on Twitter.

Great fight @cyn_calvillo thanks for a fun fight @ufc I hope everyone is entertained 😈 #ufclasvegas — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) June 14, 2020

The loss for Eye drops her record in the women’s flyweight division to 4-2 overall. She had won three straight fights — including a split decision over another top contender in Katlyn Chookagian — to get a title shot against champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238 last June. But Eye lost that fight via devastating head kick KO. After defeating Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision at UFC 245 last December, Eye was still the No. 1 contender at 125lbs. Losing to Calvillo, though, is a massive setback for Eye and her title aspirations.

After missing weight in back-to-back fights to Calvillo and Araujo, there’s a possibility the UFC matchmakers will force Eye back up to bantamweight. She fought the first seven fights of her UFC career at 135lbs, going 1-5, 1 NC overall including a four-fight losing skid that bounced her from the weight class. Perhaps Eye will take another look at her weight cutting method in an effort to convince the UFC to give her another shot to make 125lbs but at this point, it’s unfair to her competition and she may have to move up in weight.

