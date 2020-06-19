Curtis Blaydes puts fans on notice: “If y’all were hoping to see a 25-min stand-up war you probably shouldn’t tune in”

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has issued a warning to fans ahead of his main event fight against Alexander Volkov this weekend.

Blaydes is set to square off against Volkov in the main event of UFC on ESPN 11 on Saturday night, which will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Blaydes is currently riding a three fight win streak, whereas Volkov has only lost one fight during his run with the promotion.

There are some high expectations for this bout, as fans can probably imagine, with both men being viewed as potential challengers for the UFC Heavyweight Championship with perhaps one more win after this.

As has been evident for quite some time now, Blaydes is pretty confident heading into the fight. One of his recent Tweets is an indication of that.

FYI if y’all were hoping to see a 25 minute stand up war you probably shouldn’t tune in to the main event cause I fully intend on ragdolling my opponent just figured I’d let y’all know ahead of time 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) June 19, 2020

“FYI if y’all were hoping to see a 25 minute stand up war you probably shouldn’t tune in to the main event cause I fully intend on rag dolling my opponent just figured I’d let y’all know ahead of time”.

While he is currently focused on what he has to do against Volkov, Blaydes has recently poked the bear with another heavyweight — the champion Stipe Miocic, when discussing Stipe’s hesitation in returning to fighting.

“Any professional athlete but especially a pro fighter needs to take responsibility for their training, this pandemic hasn’t forced me to miss one workout,” he wrote on Twitter recently. “Stipe is tripping if he thinks ppl believe he can’t train cause his coach can’t open the gym up”.

“So pick a job to commit to, we deserve a champion who’s committed to continually proving he’s the champ. If he can’t do that for the foreseeable future that’s ok no shade. But holding up the division isn’t fair to all the other guys who are continually working for a title shot,” he added.

The heavyweight division is arguably as good as it has ever been right now with a collection of top contenders rising up through the ranks. Between the top 10 and people like Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones potentially joining the conversation, there is bound to be some seriously intriguing fights on the horizon in the next few months.

As for Curtis Blaydes, he’ll be well aware of the fact that comments such as these are bound to motivate Volkov even more.