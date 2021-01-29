Curtis Blaydes open to Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight if Jon Jones gets next UFC heavyweight title shot

Curtis Blaydes says he is open to fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik after Derrick Lewis if Jon Jones gets the next UFC heavyweight title shot.

Blaydes is set to take on Lewis in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event on February 20 in Las Vegas. Blaydes is currently the No. 2 ranked heavyweight in the UFC, while Lewis is No. 4, so the winner of this fight is most likely going to want a title shot against the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2. However, with Jones set to make his heavyweight debut this summer, UFC president Dana White has already hinted that “Bones” is likely going to get the next title shot.

On paper, the winner of Blaydes vs. Lewis would certainly have an argument to face the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2, but we all know the UFC is all about booking the biggest fights possible. As good as both Blaydes and Lewis are, the UFC knows that Jones fighting for the title sells the most pay-per-views, so Blaydes is already thinking ahead to what happens if he beats Lewis. Although Blaydes is hoping he gets the next title shot, he has a contingency plan set up in case it doesn’t happen.

Speaking to James Lynch of Line Movement, Blaydes said he would be open to fighting No. 3 Rozenstruik should he get by Ciryl Gane when they meet in March.

“If they end up giving the next title shot to Jon, if Rozenstruik were to win, I’d take him. If not, I’d just wait,” Blaydes said. “I think Jairzinho, who’s also a former kickboxer (in Suriname), I think he’s got the power and the style to hang with Gane. I think it’s going to be a good fight, and if Jairzinho wins, he’s going to be an option.”

Do you think Curtis Blaydes should get the next UFC heavyweight title shot against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou if he beats Derrick Lewis? Or should Jon Jones get an immediate title shot?