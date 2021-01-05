Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes rebooked to headline February event

Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes will still fight one another.

Originally, Derrick Lewis and Blaydes were supposed to headline the November 28 card, but Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19. The hope was to have the fight rescheduled for January, but according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the fight will headline the February 20 card.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lews has a new date. The heavyweight fight will headline the UFC fight night event on Feb. 20, according to sources. It was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 but got canceled the day before after Blaydes tested positive for COVID. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 4, 2021

Derrick Lewis is currently on a three-fight winning streak. Last time out, he scored a second-round KO over Alexey Oleynik to become the UFC’s record holder for most knockouts at heavyweight. Before the win over the Russian, “The Black Beast” beat Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov by decision. The victories got him back into the win column after a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos and a submission loss to Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

Curtis Blaydes, meanwhile, is riding a four-fight winning streak. Last time out, he went all five rounds against Alexander Volkov and won the fight by decision. Before that, he picked up TKO wins over dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov and a decision win over Justin Willis. “Razor” has only lost twice in his career, both times coming at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

With Stipe Miocic expected to defend his belt against Francis Ngannou, rebooking this fight always made the most sense. Derrick Lewis and Blaydes have also trash-talked one another and the winner could be in line for a title shot. It is also good the fight is the main event, as cardio has been a question for both men, especially after Blaydes tired out against Volkov.

