MMA community rallies behind Megan Anderson following “disgusting” remark from Casey Kenney

UFC featherweight contender Megan Anderson has the support of many of her colleagues after a lewd comment from bantamweight fighter Casey Kenney.

During a recent appearance on the “Timbo Sugar Show” with hosts Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch, Casey was asked—for reasons incomprehensible—if he would sleep with Anderson. See how responded below:

Unsurprisingly, this exchange involving Kenney and O’Malley didn’t go over well with Anderson. The featherweight star was quick to offer a rebuke on social media, referring to the pair’s comments as “disgusting.”

“I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you’d have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences,” Anderson wrote on Twitter. “Disgusting behavior and it’s unfortunate that he’ll be fighting on my card in March.”

The good news is that the stars of the MMA world quickly began circling the wagons in Anderson’s defense, and calling on men in the combat sports space to be better.

See who stepped up to support Anderson below:

While Kenney’s comment was certainly out of line, it bears mentioning that he did offer a public apology to Anderson.

“I’m sorry this upset you,” Kenney wrote in response to Anderson. “I will be more careful with my words. I was just answering a question and thought it was all a joking matter. I see I was wrong and I’m sorry. Best of luck with training camp and your fight.”

Megan Anderson is slated to challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 259 on March 6. She’ll enter that fight with a pair of stoppage victories over Norma Dumont and Zara Fairn in the rear-view mirror.

Casey Kenney, on the other hand, will fight former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz on the same card. He’ll enter the cage on a three-fight win-streak, having recently beaten Louis Smolka, Heili Alateng and Nathaniel Wood.

