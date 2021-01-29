MMA community rallies behind Megan Anderson following “disgusting” remark from Casey Kenney

UFC featherweight contender Megan Anderson has the support of many of her colleagues after a lewd comment from bantamweight fighter Casey Kenney.

During a recent appearance on the “Timbo Sugar Show” with hosts Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch, Casey was asked—for reasons incomprehensible—if he would sleep with Anderson. See how responded below:

Was curious what Casey Kenney might say about Dominick Cruz, but between O’Malley’s take on heroin and the Megan Anderson question, why 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6lluwf8NY8 — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 28, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this exchange involving Kenney and O’Malley didn’t go over well with Anderson. The featherweight star was quick to offer a rebuke on social media, referring to the pair’s comments as “disgusting.”

I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you'd have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences. Disgusting behavior and it's unfortunate that he'll be fighting on my card in March. https://t.co/hJd1OuHIyD — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 28, 2021

“I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you’d have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences,” Anderson wrote on Twitter. “Disgusting behavior and it’s unfortunate that he’ll be fighting on my card in March.”

The good news is that the stars of the MMA world quickly began circling the wagons in Anderson’s defense, and calling on men in the combat sports space to be better.

See who stepped up to support Anderson below:

💯 nobody deserves a workplace culture where sexual harassment or bullying is acceptable. I respect you for speaking out!

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾https://t.co/SBSyLU0D7d — 🇧🇷 @CrisCyborg.Com 🇺🇸 (@criscyborg) January 29, 2021

Absolutely disgusting is right. I’m really sorry you are dealing with this and there absolutely should be consequences. Shameful. On a brighter note, I am very much looking forward to your championship opportunity. ♥️🙏🏼 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) January 29, 2021

Men (in MMA), we gotta do better. I'm Sorry, @MeganA_mma. We failed you. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) January 29, 2021

It needs to be clear to everyone that @MeganA_mma is an outstanding MMA competitor who deserves more respect from all of her peers. We need to do better — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 29, 2021

I agree 100% — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) January 29, 2021

So sorry you have to put up with this, Megan. It’s sad, slimy and not at all surprising. — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) January 29, 2021

I'm sorry you have to put up with bullshit like this. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 28, 2021

While Kenney’s comment was certainly out of line, it bears mentioning that he did offer a public apology to Anderson.

“I’m sorry this upset you,” Kenney wrote in response to Anderson. “I will be more careful with my words. I was just answering a question and thought it was all a joking matter. I see I was wrong and I’m sorry. Best of luck with training camp and your fight.”

Megan Anderson is slated to challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 259 on March 6. She’ll enter that fight with a pair of stoppage victories over Norma Dumont and Zara Fairn in the rear-view mirror.

Casey Kenney, on the other hand, will fight former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz on the same card. He’ll enter the cage on a three-fight win-streak, having recently beaten Louis Smolka, Heili Alateng and Nathaniel Wood.