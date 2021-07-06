Curtis Blaydes isn’t “overly impressed” by Jairzinho Rozenstruik, expects to “put him away” at UFC 266

Curtis Blaydes wasn’t too impressed with Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s win over Augusto Sakai.

Ahead of Rozenstruik-Sakai, Blaydes said he knew he would face the winner so he was paying close attention to it. Although Rozenstruik got the first-round stoppage win he says he wasn’t impressed by Rozenstruik or his technique.

“I wasn’t overly impressed with the technique,” Blaydes said to LowKickMMA. “Obviously the power is impressive, but the technique is not… like watching him, I watched him when he fought Gane and you could just tell the difference in the speed and fluidity and the technique. Jairzinho is more of your old-school, classic plodder. You go, I go, you go, I go. I don’t find him that explosive, he doesn’t have crazy attacks. It’s pretty basic. But it works for him, he sticks with what he knows. He doesn’t bring a lot of diversity which does make it a little easier to gameplan, but you always have to be aware of the power.”

Blaydes is coming off a KO loss to Derrick Lewis in a fight he had success in the early parts. Yet, for “Razor” he knows he’s a bad style matchup for Rozenstruik and expects to get a stoppage win. Blaydes also thinks he could pick up his first career submission against Rozenstruik at UFC 266 on September 25.

“I think it plays out almost like the Derrick Lewis fight, except without me getting hit with the uppercut. I think I’m faster than him, I’m longer than him,” Blaydes said. “I’m the better fighter overall. I got the better striking; I think I’m more aggressive. Ill be able to put him on the cage, and pressure him and then he’ll make a mistake and I’ll be able either put him away on the feet or get to his hips and get that first career submission win.”

Do you think Curtis Blaydes will finish Jairzinho Rozenstruik>