Charles Oliveira will be cageside for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira will be cageside to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card in Las Vegas, Poirier and McGregor are set for their highly-anticipated trilogy fight. They first met in 2014 where McGregor won the fight by first-round TKO. They then had their rematch in January where Poirier exacted his revenge with a second-round TKO win.

Now, ahead of UFC 264, it’s likely the winner of Poirier-McGregor will get a title shot against Oliveira. With that, the champ is flying to Las Vegas to be cageside for the event, according to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. This also comes just days after one of his coaches passed away.

Alaelson Albuquerque, Charles Oliveira's conditioning coach, passed away this past Friday. Albuquerque, 48, died of complications caused by COVID-19 (heart attack days after being hospitalized). Oliveira will fly to Vegas on Thursday to be cageside for Poirier vs. McGregor 3. pic.twitter.com/TPtsbSACq8 — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 5, 2021

It’s quite obvious why Oliveira will be there as the UFC could get him in the Octagon to faceoff with the winner. Having him there will also add some hype to the fight as the Brazilian has promised he would KO both Poirier and McGregor.

“I never choose opponents. I am always ready to fight. They are two big names in the sport, the lightweights. Everyone knows that a fight with Conor has a lot of money and one with Dustin not so much, but they are two great opponents. I don’t choose my fights. I will be ready. I really believe in my jiu-jitsu against either of them, but something tells me that if I fought them, I would knock them both out. I’m feeling fine,” Oliveira said to the media.

“A few years ago, Charles was the jiu-jitsu guy, who walked forward, took a beating and was a little afraid,” Oliveira continued. “Today, I’m not afraid to fight these guys. The funny thing is that when I start fighting, they try to put me down, to do what I know best. This shows how much I’m evolving on my feet. It will definitely be a great fight. Charles, today, is not a jiu-jitsu fighter. He’s a complete fighter, both standing and on the ground, but I think everyone will be knocked out.”

