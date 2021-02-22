Curtis Blaydes allegedly harassed by fan on FaceTime after KO loss

Footage of a fight fan allegedly video calling and harassing UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has emerged on social media.

Blaydes, who has long stood out as one of the top heavyweights on earth, returned to action in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 last Saturday, where he succumbed to a knockout loss at the hands of the underdog Derrick Lewis.

The knockout was as nasty as they come. Given the nature of the stoppage, you’d think most people with even a shred of humanity would have there wherewithal to give Blaydes and his team some space. From the looks of it, however, one gutless fight fan got his hands on Blaydes’ phone number and actually FaceTimed the heavyweight to harass him about the loss.

See it below (via @TheArtOfWar6 on Twitter).

So someone found Curtis Blaydes number just to troll him, this shit is disgusting pic.twitter.com/KOYZR2A6af — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 22, 2021

“Yo Curtis, you got knocked the f*ck out, boy,” the caller says in the video. “You got knocked the f*ck out.”

“Who is this, bro,” Blaydes can be heard responding.

You’d think it would go without saying, but the fighters that put their health on the line for our entertainment deserve so much better than this kind of nonsense.

Prior to his loss to Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes was on an impressive four-fight winning streak in the perilous heavyweight division. That streak was composed of a decision win over Alexander Volkov, a pair of stoppage wins over Junior dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov and a decision victory over Justin Willis. Other highlights of his impressive 14-3 record include triumphs over Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Alexey Oleynik.

What do you think the future holds for Blaydes after his tough knockout loss to Lewis?