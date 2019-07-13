Kamaru Usman says ‘slow down’ on Jorge Masvidal title shot talks

At UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal was taking on Ben Askren, where many thought the winner would be fighting Kamaru Usman next for the title. “Gambred” ultimately knocked “Funky” out cold with a flying knee just 5-seconds into the fight. It was a highlight reel knockout, and one Usman was glad to see.

“It was great, it was incredible, man. Jorge has been putting in work for a long long time,” Usman said to TMZ Sports. “I’m happy to see him go out there and now start to get some recognition.”

Although Jorge Masvidal beat Ben Askren in a big way, Kamaru Usman isn’t sure if a title shot is next for him. He knows “Gamebred” may be as popular as ever, but he mentions still wanting that Colby Covington fight. And, he says fans need to slow down on Masvidal title shot talks given he has only won two fights in a row.

“Slow down people, slow down, slow down. Listen, that is not up to me, that is up to the company,” he explained. “My job is to prepare for whoever they throw in front of me next, take care of them. Continue my title reign. So, I don’t care who they put in front of me whether it’s him (Jorge Masvidal) if it’s Colby (Covington) if it’s (Tyron) Woodley if it’s (Santiago) Ponzinibbio. I don’t mind, I don’t care. Like I said it’s not up to me, it’s up to the company. I’ll take anyone.”

Kamaru Usman is currently out with an injury but has said he is targeting a return by the end of the year, and many point to UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. Who he will be fighting is unknown, but he makes it clear there is worthy contender besides Jorge Masvidal no matter what the fans say.

