Cody Garbrandt continues to take aim at former champion TJ Dillashaw

The bad blood between former UFC bantamweight champions Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw continued on Twitter yesterday evening.

The former teammates turned bitter rivals, Garbrandt and Dillashaw, have competed twice over the past two years with TJ emerging victorious on both occasions by way of knockout.

The pair first met at UFC 217 in November of 2017 at Madison Square Garden. After ‘No Love’ had rocked ‘Killashaw’ in the opening round, TJ was able to turn the tide in round two and eventually put Cody away with punches.

The former training partners would meet again at UFC 227, with TJ Dillashaw once again proving victorious, this time by way of first round TKO.

Earlier this year it was announced that Dillashaw had tested positive for the banned substance EPO. With that, ‘Killashaw’ was promptly stripped of his UFC bantamweight title and handed a two-year suspension from the NSAC.

TJ Dillashaw has used the extensive break from fighting to make some much needed repairs to his two blown out shoulders. The former bantamweight kingpin took to Instagram where he revealed the news.

“Over the past 3 years or so I’ve been needing shoulder surgery and have been fighting with two blown shoulders. One of the biggest things that allowed me to continue fighting the past 3 years was coming down to Panama and receiving these stem cell treatments at @stemcellspanama run by world renown stem cell Doctor @nhriordan combined with the genius mind of my strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta. My time off has allowed me to focus on my health and get both my shoulders surgically repaired within 13 weeks of each other for good hopefully. I came down to Panama again this time to help speed up the recovery process and help my shoulders come back stronger than ever! I can’t wait to get back to training and test out my repaired shoulders, but first the rehab process begins. Be sure and stay tuned to my road to recovery I’ll be sharing with you all here and on my YouTube channel. Thank you all for the continued love and support I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love!”

It did not take long for Cody Garbrandt to catch wind of Dillashaw’s recent post and when he did, he proceeded to show ‘No Love’ for his former teammate.

All your steroids kept you fighting, let’s be real!! https://t.co/NhBp8712nu — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 13, 2019

TJ Dillashaw has not yet replied or responded to the latest jab from Cody Garbrandt.

After starting his career a perfect 11-0, which included victories over Thomas Almeida and Dominick Cruz, ‘No Love’ has since gone 0-3.

After suffering his two knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt was most recently KO’d by Pedro Munhoz at March’s UFC 235 event in Las Vegas.