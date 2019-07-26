Cris Cyborg: ‘Everything Dana says is a lie’

UFC President Dana White has recently had plenty to say about former UFC featherweight Cris Cyborg — most notably suggesting that the Brazilian is not interested in a rematch with two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg has vehemently denied White’s claims in the past, but at this point, almost seems to find them comical.

She says everything he’s said about her is a lie, and all she can do at this point is laugh.

“I’m just laughing,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie at UFC 240 media day. “Everything Dana says is a lie. Everything is a lie. I just keep (focus) on myself and keep doing what I’m doing. I know the truth is going to come out.”

While Cyborg claims White has a habit of lying, she assures she always tells the truth.

“I always speak the truth, I never lie about anything,” she said. “He’s always lying.”

Clearly, Cris Cyborg and Dana White do not have a particularly good working relationship at the moment. In fact, their relationship has gotten so sour that Cyborg says she’d be surprised if the UFC boss did something nice for her.

“If Dana White does something nice for me, I’m going to be surprised,” Cyborg said. “He’s doing this all my career. I just laugh at him. When I see him, I just laugh.

“It’s a business. He’s working with the UFC, but I don’t have to deal with him. I don’t deal with him. I deal with another person in the UFC, and this is not any problem. I just have to be professional.”

While there is clearly quite a bit on Cyborg’s plate at the moment, her priority is focused squarely on her UFC 240 fight with Felicia Spencer, which goes down this Saturday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I just have to keep my focus, keep my plan, and get the finish and the victory on Saturday,” she said. “I always fight with my heart. Fight with my heart made me champion. Fight with my heart maybe made me lose the last fight. But whatever I feel in the fight, I’m going to do.”

This bout with Spencer will mark the last obligation on Cyborg’s current UFC contract. Do you think she’ll end up sticking with the promotion?

