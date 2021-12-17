Cris Cyborg accuses Amanda Nunes of being a one round fighter: “She’s either gonna run away or quit on the floor”

Cris Cyborg was “not surprised” to see Amanda Nunes lose her bantamweight title to Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes (21-5 MMA), the perennial GOAT of women’s MMA, put her 135 lbs title on the line against Pena (11-4 MMA) in the co-headliner of last Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

Amanda Nunes was returning to fight for the first time since March, where she had successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson. That win had served as Nunes’ twelfth in a row, a stretch which included a first round knockout victory over the aforementioned Cris Cyborg.

As for Julianna Pena, the former TUF winner had most previously competed at January’s UFC 257 event, where she earned a submission victory over Sara McMann.

Despite being a massive favorite, Nunes looked anything but invincible in her fight with Pena. Instead, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ tamed ‘The Lioness’ in dramatic fashion earning a second round submission victory.

To most fans and pundits, the outcome was nothing short of shocking, as Nunes had not tasted defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

However, for former UFC champion and reigning Bellator queen Cris Cyborg, Julianna Pena’s submission win over Amanda Nunes did not come as a surprise.

“You know, I was not surprised. I (picked) Julianna Peña because the five losses for Amanda Nunes, four were the same style as Julianna Peña. And before, we knew Amanda Nunes danger is in the beginning, in the first round. If you pass the first round with her, you can get in the fight. We knew this. Of course, when you fight her, you go fire to fire and that happens, you know, what happened.“

Cris Cyborg continued in a interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View (h/t MMANews):

“We knew that when she goes past the first round, she sees she cannot finish you, so she’s either gonna run away or quit on the floor or something, and this is what happened for Julianna Peña. I don’t feel like Julianna did any sort of submission because she didn’t have a submission the way she finished the fight. I feel like Amanda Nunes, at one point, she sees she cannot finish, and Julianna Peña continued going forward and she tapped, but (Peña) didn’t have any submission.”

Do you agree with Cris Cyborg that Amanda Nunes seemingly quits after one round of fighting? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!