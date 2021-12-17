Jake Paul gifted with $500k ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ belt ahead of Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul has been given a pretty lucrative present in the lead-up to his Tyron Woodley rematch – a $500,000 belt.

While he was supposed to be fighting Tommy Fury tomorrow night, Jake Paul hasn’t allowed the change of opponent to shift his mindset. “The Problem Child” is locked in and ready to go as he prepares to head into battle against Tyron Woodley for the second time this year.

He’s put a lot of work in to ensure he heads into the contest with the best possible chance of repeating his summer success, and he’s also been treated to a couple of early Christmas presents along the way.

“My “Most Valuable Boxer” belt designed and painted by @alecmonopoly is my $500k Christmas present. Thanks to the kind hearted CEO of @mostvaluablepromotions for the belt. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days until the fight. Press conference now. Tune in.”

While the overall opinion of Jake Paul is fairly split down the middle, nobody can deny that he’s done pretty well for himself. Alongside his brother Logan, the Pauls have been able to capture the imagination of the combat sports world in the last couple of years.

Now, he needs to try and back it up against Tyron Woodley – a man who has been offered $500,000 to knock Paul out after failing to do so in Cleveland.

What do you think of the Most Valuable Boxer belt that was awarded to Jake Paul? Is he the favourite heading into his rematch against Tyron Woodley? Do you think he’s had a positive impact on the sport of boxing? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!