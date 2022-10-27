Cory Sandhagen claps back at Marlon Vera for fight-ducking accusations

Cory Sandhagen is clapping back against Marlon Vera for his fight-ducking accusations.

Marlon Vera (20-7 MMA) has spoken out about the UFC offering him a fight with Cory Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) on short notice for the UFC Fight Night 214 main event which takes place on Saturday, November 5. Apparently, Sandhagen turned down the fight and Vera has taken issue with that.

Marlon Vera, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ discussed the callouts he’s had from Cory Sandhagen (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Cory’s been calling me out, and then they offer for us to fight Nov. 5, because something happened in that main event. He didn’t accept the fight. So why you f**king call me out, Cory Sandhagen? Then you don’t have time to make weight or get ready. Don’t call another man out and then don’t be able to dance.”

While Sandhagen doesn’t deny turning down the fight, he is assuring Vera that the fight will happen in the future (possibly February), he just wants adequate time to prepare for the match-up.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Cory Sandhagen had this response for ‘Chito’:

“We got Chito, who’s trying to make me sound like I’m the guy that’s afraid to fight him. The UFC offered me that fight on three weeks’ notice after it was about a month after I had fought Yadong. Chito, you called out guys in the top five and then fought down in the rankings and fought Cruz.”

Continuing Sandhagen doubled down on the fact that he’s not afraid to fight Vera saying:

“Do I blame you for doing that? Of course, I don’t. It’s the draw. But don’t try to make it sound like I’m afraid of you, bro. You can get me after a full camp, and I’d be glad to whoop your ass sometime around February.”

Concluding ‘Sandman’ finished with:

“I think with the division, you gotta give O’Malley the title shot. Hopefully it pays Sterling pretty good. I hope that they do me and Chito for the No. 1 contender spot.”

Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was awarded the controversial split decision win over Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) this past Saturday at UFC 280.

Sandhagen voiced his opinion that O’Malley should be the next opponent for bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) and the winner of his fight with Vera should get the next title shot.

Would you like to see a Sandhagen vs Vera match-up? Who do you believe would win that battle?

