Artem Lobov has a message for ‘fight fans’ who watch combat sports illegally

Artem Lobov earned arguably the biggest win of his combat sports career last month, defeating Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision at Bare Knuckle FC 6.

The fight, which took place on pay-per-view, sparked a lot of interest from both the boxing and mixed martial arts communities.

However, the viewership numbers did not attest to the aforementioned intrigue. Following initial reports from BKFC President David Feldman that the ‘Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov’ event did roughly 200,000 buys, it was later revealed that the event resulted in less than 20,000 pay-per-view purchases.

Whether or not those disappointing PPV results played a factor in Lobov’s decision to go off on Twitter today remains unknown.

But, ‘The Russian Hammer’ did not hold back when addressing ‘fight fans’ who complain about athlete compensation streaming fights illegally.

If you complain about fighters not getting paid and then you watch their fights illegally….you are a CUNT!!! — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) July 15, 2019

Lobov has now gone 2-0 since joining the Bare Knuckle FC promotion. Prior to his victory over Malignaggi, ‘The Russian Hammer’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow UFC veteran Jason Knight in his promotional debut.

What will come next for Artem Lobov remains to be seen. The 32-year-old has recently expressed interest in a fight with another former boxing champion, Amir Khan.

Who would you like to see Artem Lobov fight in his next combat sports appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 15, 2019