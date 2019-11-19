Conor McGregor’s manager says Donald Cerrone contract discussions are going well

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar says contract discussions are going well for McGregor’s return fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

It has been weeks now since McGregor and Cerrone were first linked to a fight, with both men saying that is was likely going to be booked soon. And yet, for whatever reason, the UFC hasn’t been able to get the deal signed on the dotted line.

However, things finally appear to be looking up. McGregor’s manager Attar recently told the South China Morning Post that negotiations are underway and the McGregor vs. Cerrone fight is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Check out what Attar said in his recent interview below.

“I would say that talks have been progressing. We’ve met them, we’re in close communication with them. I would hope that an announcement could happen in the coming weeks, but at the end of the day, it’s still a work in progress,” Attar said.

McGregor hasn’t fought since last October when he was submitted by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid to regain the UFC light heavyweight championship. His last win in MMA came all the way back in November 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become a rare UFC double champion. He has since lost both his belts.

As for Cerrone, he’s coming off of back-to-back TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, but he remains one of the sport’s most popular figures. Cerrone has always been a company man and he deserves to get the big payday that a McGregor fight would bring him. Plus, compared to other contenders such as Gaethje, Cerrone is viewed as a lower-risk fight, so he always made perfect sense for McGregor’s comeback fight.

Are you excited to see Conor McGregor fight Donald Cerrone?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.