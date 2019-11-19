Dana White seemingly confirms Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrezjczyk

UFC president Dana White has seemingly confirmed that UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang will fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk next.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk have been going hard at each other recently on social media, and the rivalry reached a tipping point when Jedrzejczyk recently told Zhang that she was willing to travel to China to “beat the sh*t out of her.”

Zhang responded by telling Jedrzejczyk she is ready to fight her as soon as possible, and White took notice of the comments.

White caught wind of the exchange by Zhang and Jedrzejczyk on Instagram and responded with a post of his own. Check out what White said on Instagram below.

“This is going to be a VERY fun fight!!!!!”

While not official by any means, the fact the UFC president White himself is talking about this fight and saying that it’s going to be fun is an indication that it is likely to be booked in short order. It’s the fight that makes the most sense based on the division’s rankings.

Zhang is the UFC women’s strawweight champion, having won the title with a first-round TKO win over former champ Jessica Andrade this past summer. Zhang is currently riding a 20-fight win streak since her first and lone career defeat back in 2013, and she is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC. As for Jedrzejczyk, the former long-time champ is coming off of a big win over Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Tampa that put her back in the driver’s seat in regards to being the No. 1 contender at 115lbs.

It’s no wonder that Dana White is so excited for this matchup between two of the most dangerous and lethal strikers in the women’s strawweight division, and two that know how to talk trash better than anyone.

Are you excited to watch Weili Zhang battle Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/18/2019.