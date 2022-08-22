Conor McGregor’s manager reveals he will return in 2023: “He’s been training like a madman twice a day”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor won’t be back in the octagon until 2023.

The Irishman has been out of the cage since his trilogy matchup with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In that outing, McGregor lost by first-round TKO after breaking his leg. Due to that injury, the former champion has spent over a year on the shelf.

In that time away from the cage, the 34-year-old has been called out by seemingly half the combat sports community. Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather, Nate Diaz, and more have all been linked to showdowns with the ‘Notorious’. As of now, none of those matchups have come to fruition.

However, those matchups won’t be coming anytime soon, it appears. Conor McGregor’s manager, Tim Simpson, discussed the former champion’s return in an interview with MMAJunkie. According to him, his client won’t be returning until next year.

While his return won’t come for a while, the manager also praised the Irishman for his recent training. It’s worth noting that McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, also praised his efforts in the training room last month.

“He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime.” stated Tim Simpson in an interview with MMAJunkie. “The leg is still healing. I think there’s a little bit more to go on that, but he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day. He’s got his full team out there: the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape – just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

