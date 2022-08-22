Leon Edwards states he would be willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev: “Imagine the scenes”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has stated he’d be willing to rematch Nate Diaz.

‘Rocky’ faced the Stockton-native at UFC 263 last June. In that outing, Edwards scored the biggest win of his career by unanimous decision. However, the victory didn’t come easy, as the Brit was badly rocked in round five.

However, the 30-year-old survived, and went on to win the fight. That victory led him to score his long-awaited rematch with Kamaru Usman last Saturday at UFC 278. The two first squared off in December 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ winning by decision.

Last Saturday in Salt Lake City, the Birmingham-native evened the series up at 1-1. In the fifth round, Edwards scored a massive upset knockout. With the victory, he became UFC welterweight champion and ended Usman’s historic run.

Following the victory, Leon Edwards stated he wouldn’t mind doing the trilogy with the former champion. However, in the event that it doesn’t happen, there’s another name he’d be open to fighting.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the newly crowned champion discussed a rematch with Nate Diaz. The fan-favorite is set to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 next month, and it’s the last fight on his UFC deal.

If the welterweight can get through the fight unscathed, and re-sign with the UFC, Edwards would be open to a second encounter. The 30-year-old seemed excited at getting another crack at Diaz.

“Imagine the scenes! The scenes, imagine the scenes!” said Leon Edwards on The MMA Hour. “I would 100% give Nate a title shot [if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev]. The scenes would be crazy. I would 100% give Nate a shot because Nate is a g. Even after the fight, he is who he is. The game has never changed him.”

He continued, “If that does happen, Nate is definitely getting a shot.”

What do you think about Leon Edwards’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!