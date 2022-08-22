Ahead of return, Jorge Masvidal states he will be UFC welterweight champion “soon”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal believes he will be champion sooner, rather than later.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his decision defeat to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March. The bout was the third straight loss for the welterweight star. Following the defeat, Masvidal allegedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar weeks after their fight.

For what it’s worth, the 37-year-old has claimed his innocence since being arrested. At the moment, Masvidal faces felony battery charges in connection with the incident. If found guilty, he could face years behind bars.

Despite the charges hanging over his head, Jorge Masvidal is still determined to become champion. The 37-year-old was linked to a fight with Gilbert Burns last week, however, he’s since denied that matchup is set. ‘Durinho’ later implied that Masvidal didn’t want the bout.

If the matchup with the Brazilian is off the table, there’s another fight that the welterweight star would like. That matchup would be a title shot, with current 170-pound champion Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ captured the strap on Saturday, with a vicious head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman.

It seems that Jorge Masvidal likes his odds in that fight. The two famously had a backstage brawl at UFC London in March 2019. After a verbal altercation, Masvidal struck Edwards with a three-punch combination, leaving him bloodied after they were separated.

In the days since the Brit’s title win, his foe has been calling for a title shot. Masvidal famously referenced his “three-piece and a soda”, and stated that he would go to London. Now, he’s doubled down on that remark.

On Twitter, the welterweight star called his shot and stated that he would be champion soon. While his return date and opponent aren’t set, it seems that Masvidal is itching to return to action.

I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 22, 2022

What do you think about Jorge Masvidal’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!