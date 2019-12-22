Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 246 tickets are already sold out

Tickets for UFC 246, which feature a welterweight main event pitting Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, sold out on the first day of going on sale.

Not only did the tickets sell out almost immediately for McGregor vs. Cerrone, but they went for a hefty price. According to Yahoo! Sports combat sports journalist Kevin Iole, UFC president Dana White said the gate will be $10 million.

Check out what Iole wrote on his Twitter.

Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 21, 2019

These are huge numbers for the UFC, though obviously expected ever since McGregor announced his long-awaited comeback to the Octagon. Even though he hasn’t fought since last October, McGregor is still the top draw in MMA and as soon as this fan-friendly affair against Cerrone was officially announced, you just knew it was going to draw huge numbers.

The UFC revealed just last week that ticket prices would start at a hefty $300 U.S. dollars for upper-deck level seating at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but even with tickets that expensive, it didn’t stop fans from buying them up right away. It goes without saying that ticket resellers bought many of the tickets, with plans of selling them later on for even more money.

Not only is the gate expected to do massive numbers for the UFC, but the pay-per-view is also expected to sell really well. The UFC and ESPN announced last week that its pay-per-view prices would go up by $5 U.S. next year, a move which many fans and media immediately criticized. But with the return of McGregor, not to mention some of the other monster shows the UFC has scheduled for 2020, you can see why the promotion is confident it can sell a lot of PPVs despite the increased price point.

Were you one of the lucky few who got tickets to see UFC 246 featuring Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone?