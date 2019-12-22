Kamaru Usman hoping to be on next season of “The Bachelor”

Everyone is looking for love and it’s no different for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who hopes to be on the next season of “The Bachelor.”

Usman recently defended the UFC welterweight title with a fifth-round TKO finish over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245. It was one of the best fights of the year and improved Usman’s MMA record to 16-1, including a perfect 11-0 mark inside the Octagon.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman says that even though he had an incredible 2019 where he won the UFC welterweight title from Tyron Woodley in a dominant showing at UFC 235 and defended it over his rival Covington, he’s expecting an even bigger 2020. That includes both his fights inside the Octagon and also his ventures outside of it, including a potential appearance on “The Bachelor.”

Usman says he’s serious about going on the show and he’s hoping the producers of the show call him after his recent win over Covington.

“I’m still waiting, I’m still waiting for them and they still haven’t called me. Hopefully, they were watching this weekend and they decide, hey you know what, we need to pull the trigger on this,” Usman said.

While it would be fun to see Usman on “The Bachelor,” MMA fans would probably rather see him focus his 2020 entirely on defending his belt. Usman has only fought once in the last nine months due to injuries, so if he’s healthy next year hopefully he is able to step into the Octagon and defend his belt at least a couple of times.

Of course, being on a TV show would likely hinder the chances of that happening, but after the war that Usman just had with Covington, he deserves a break to rest up.

Would you watch “The Bachelor” if Kamaru Usman was on it?