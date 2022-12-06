Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling react to the news that former rival TJ Dillashaw retired from MMA: “Can’t compete like a real man”

Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling have both given their thoughts on TJ Dillashaw retiring from MMA.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were longtime teammates at Team Alpha Male but the two later became rivals when ‘Killashaw’ left the gym. The pair ended up coaching against one another on TUF and fought twice in the Octagon for the bantamweight strap. Dillashaw won both of those contests, becoming the new champ and then defending the belt.

However, before their fight, Garbrandt had accused Dillashaw of taking EPO and of course, a few years later, Dillashaw was suspended for EPO use. So, to no surprise when Dillashaw announced his retirement from the sport, Garbrandt had to take a shot at him.

“Can’t compete like a real man! Had y’all fooled for years,” Garbrandt wrote about Dillashaw’s retirement.

After Garbrandt’s comments, Aljamain Sterling – who was the last person to fight TJ Dillashaw winning by second-round TKO at UFC 280 – also commented on his retirement. Yet, he was more polite about it and even was open to the two rematching down the line if Dillashaw ends his retirement.

“I wish Dillaroids a speedy recovery. I don’t want any fellow colleagues to have long lasting physical damage. Whatever he needs to do to get back to 100% is fine in my book. Just know a 2nd smoke sess will always be here waiting for him,” Sterling wrote on Twitter.

TJ Dillashaw (17-5) is coming off a TKO loss to Sterling for the bantamweight title in a fight he popped out his shoulder multiple times. Prior to that, he scored a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in his first fight back after the two-year USADA suspension.

Dillashaw is a two-time UFC bantamweight champion and had defended the belt three times. In his carer, he holds notable wins over Renan Barao, John Lineker, Raphael Assuncao, Garbrant, and Joe Soto among others.

What do you make of Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling’s comments about TJ Dillashaw retiring?