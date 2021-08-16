Conor McGregor shares his take on the most effective martial art: “The art of ambush”

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on what he believes to be the most effective martial art.

“The Notorious” has had many great successes throughout the years in his mixed martial arts career, and while he may seemingly be on the downward turn after consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier as well as a broken leg, he still has the kind of spirit that will lead anyone to believe he can rise back to the top once again.

Now, in what has become a pretty common occurrence, McGregor has opted to share some of his wisdom over social media.

The art of ambush. It is what the McGregor clan where known/feared most for. Ambush! Our motto is “ard choile” which means “to the high wood”. It is where we came down from from, the high woods, and where we returned to when the enemy was no more. Outnumbered but never outsmarted https://t.co/s98EKlfZTQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Some would argue Conor McGregor has pushed forward with the act of an “ambush” on a few occasions, with the most notable being when he infamously went after Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018.

We’re talking about a man who can go from careful and calculated to wild and unpredictable in the blink of an eye, and he does so behind the adulation of his many, many fans.

McGregor isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea and we can’t imagine that’ll change anytime soon, but one thing he always manages to do is capture the attention of the masses – and that isn’t going to change for as long as he decides to keep doing this.

Do you think Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier for a fourth time when he recovers from his leg break? Let us know your thoughts on this ongoing saga down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!