Deiveson Figueiredo trashes “p*ssy” UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, demands trilogy

Figueiredo and Moreno have fought in a pair of memorable fights over the past year. The first time they met was in the main event of UFC 256 last December, with the pair fighting to a majority draw in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Figueiredo actually would have won the fight had it not been for a point deduction for a low blow. Because it was a draw and since it was such an action-packed fight, the UFC booked the immediate rematch for UFC 263 in June, and this time, Moreno won the belt with a rear-naked choke submission win.

Since the two have fought for a second time, Figueiredo has made it clear that he wants to fight Moreno again, but the new champ has instead said he is focused on fighting a fresh contender for the belt such as Cody Garbrandt. Speaking to MMAFighting.com in a recent interview, Figueiredo blasted his rival for not giving him an immediate rematch as well.

“He’s a p*ssy. Brandon Moreno is a p*ssy because I was sick when I fought and beat him, and I gave him the rematch right away. I won that fight. They took a point away from me, he pretended to be hurt, he faked an eye poke so they would take points from me, but I still won. And now he doesn’t want to give me a rematch? He’s a p*ssy,” Figueiredo said.

“I expected more from him, I expected him to act like a man. What I want the most is this trilogy with him, to fight him again. I hope he’s man enough to give me that rematch.”

