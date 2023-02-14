Video | UFC 285: ‘Jones vs. Gane’ promo released

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released an incredible new promo for UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

After three years away from the Octagon, Jon Jones will make his return at UFC 285 on March 4. He will be competing at heavyweight for the first time ever, aiming to take home the division’s title belt and become a two-weight world champion.

That’s going to be easier said than done, of course, given that Ciryl Gane is the man standing in his way.

‘Bon Gamin’ is a former interim title holder but has never gone all the way and won the undisputed strap. Despite that, many feel as if he’s destined to win the big one, and it could happen in just a matter of weeks.

The UFC clearly understands the intrigue and hype behind this contest. If you don’t believe us, just take a look at this awesome promo package they’ve released.

He's Baaaack!! Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at #UFC285 on March 4! pic.twitter.com/eu8OEbmoEE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2023

Jones is back

It’s certainly a shame that we won’t get to see Francis Ngannou against Jon Jones – for the time being, at least.

Alas, when you stack it up against this match-up, it’s hard not to still get excited. There are a whole bunch of other big fights on this card, including Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso.

The promotion always does a solid job of building up the PPV events in Las Vegas and something tells us they’re going to go quite hard in the paint for this one.

Love him or hate him, ‘Bones’ is back – and he’s ready to try and reclaim that pound-for-pound crown.

