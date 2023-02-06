Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight

Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight.

After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler.

Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’ will fight, with many believing September would be the ideal spot for it to happen.

During a recent interview, Chandler gave his thoughts on how that contest would go down.

“He’s going to feel my presence from the very beginning of the fight and then from there wherever the fight takes us. If I want to pick him up and put him down, I can pick him up and put I’m down and put a beating on him and get a submission that way. I believe I finish Conor in the second round. That’s my ‘Mystic Mike’ take on this, later on this year whenever it is.”

Upon hearing this, Conor didn’t exactly agree.

One laughing face is all you need to know about the mentality McGregor has heading into this one.

McGregor shoots for the stars – again

The rise of Conor McGregor has been well documented. Now, though, he’s trying to climb his second mountain, which few have ever done in mixed martial arts.

McGregor has always been someone who likes to push himself to the limit. He will challenge himself in a way that others simply wouldn’t entertain.

Chandler, meanwhile, may not have won a UFC title, but he certainly provides entertainment. He will go in there to win and, most importantly, put on a show.

Do you expect to see Conor McGregor defeat Michael Chandler? When do you believe the fight will take place, and where will it happen? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!