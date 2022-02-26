Conor McGregor scoffs at ‘Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2’ but won’t rule out a future bout with the YouTuber.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) was in attendance at last night’s Bellator 275 event in Dublin to support his SBG teammates Sinead Kavanagh and Lee Hammond. While there, the Irish star had a chat with ‘The Mirror‘ where he was asked to comment on Jake Paul.

Paul, who improved his professional boxing record to 5-0 back in December with a viscous KO of Tyron Woodley, has been angling for a fight with ‘Notorious’ over the past two years.

“I wasn’t actually watching it,” McGregor said of ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’. “It only did a couple of thousand buys, I didn’t actually watch it. I saw it online, so no I didn’t see it. I don’t pay attention to that stuff.”

While Conor McGregor may not be tuning in to watch any of Jake Paul’s live fights, he is also not ruling out a potential future bout with the YouTuber.

“Who knows? Never say never.”

Conor McGregor has not competed in combat sports since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264. With that said, the Irishman recently suggested that he will be ready to return this summer, encouraging Charles Oliveira to wait for him.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has yet to book his next fight but remains focused on a future showdown with McGregor.

“I want to fight McGregor, I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland. This is partially how the (boxing) journey started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.”

Do you think we will see a future boxing match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor? Who do you think would win? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.