Austin Vanderford issues statement following TKO loss to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275

Austin Vanderford has issued a statement following his 85-second TKO loss to Gegard Mousasi last night at Bellator 275.

After starting his mixed martial arts career with eleven straight wins, five of which came under the Bellator banner, Vanderford was given the opportunity to fight for middleweight gold.

Standing in the way of Austin’s championship aspirations was MMA legend and current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2 MMA). ‘The Moose’ had entered last night’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a TKO victory over John Salter.

While many pundits thought that Austin Vanderford would give Gegard Mousasi a tough fight, that did not prove to be the case. The Dutch fighter needed just 85-seconds to dismantle his American counterpart.

It was definitely not the showing ‘Mr. VanZant’ was hoping for and shortly following the outcome he released the following statement on Instagram.

“Humble in victory and defeat. Congrats to @mousasi on the well earned victory. Last night wasn’t my night, but I’m thankful that this will only make me a better fighter. Thank you to the friends, family and fans who support me! We’ll be back better than ever. Thank you to my team @americantopteam @parrumpaatt . Thank you to all my teammates at ATT, best gym in the world ⚔️. And last but most important, thank you to my loving wife @paigevanzant who is there for me forever and always ❤️. I’m good, and motivated to just get back to the gym 👊🏻🙏”

Prior to his beatdown at the hands of ‘The Dream Catcher’, Austin Vanderford had reeled off three straight unanimous decision wins over opponents Grachik Bozinyan, Vinicius de Jesus and Fabian Edwards.

