Conor McGregor says he will be “walking straight into a title shot” in UFC return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that he will be “walking straight into a title shot” in his return to the Octagon next year.

Bisping suffered a broken leg and lost via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He has had surgery on his leg and is expected to return to active competition in 2022. During a recent Q&A session with fans on his Twitter, McGregor was asked by a fan if he would consider coming into boxing instead when he returns, presumably because he wouldn’t have to throw leg kicks like in MMA. McGregor, however, is convinced that his leg is going to be stronger than ever for kicking, and so a return to MMA is in the cards for him, and he also believes he will walk right into a title shot.

Possibly. The leg tho will be more than equipped to kick. I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them. https://t.co/IEWhjVRmj8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Although it might seem crazy that McGregor would get a title shot in his comeback considering he has just lost twice to Poirier by TKO, crazier things have happened when it comes to title shots in the UFC, and there is no doubt McGregor is still one of the biggest draws in the sport. Because he lost his last fight via injury, there is a way that McGregor and the UFC could still push him towards the title just because there was some ambiguity about the stoppage. Still, it seems more likely that if he does return to the Octagon that McGregor will have to have one more win because he steps up into the title shot.

Do you think Conor McGregor will get an immediate title shot in his return to the UFC?