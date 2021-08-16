Ali Abdelaziz says reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov signing a professional football contract are “fake news”

Ali Abdelaziz has claimed the reports linking Khabib Nurmagomedov with a move to a Russian football club are “fake news”.

Over the course of the last few days there have been rumblings that Khabib, who retired from professional mixed martial arts last year, has formally signed a contract with Russian third division side FC Legion Dynamo.

Given that they’re based in Makhachkala, the capital and largest city in Dagestan, the switch was considered to be quite plausible – especially when you consider just how much of a passion Nurmagomedov has for the sport.

Alas, as per Abdelaziz, fans will have to wait if they want to see “The Eagle” compete in a different pro sport.

Tried to confirm this report of @TeamKhabib signing for a Russian soccer team with @AliAbdelaziz00. He said there was “absolutely no truth” to the report and labeled it “completely fake news.” https://t.co/jWbzb7EdXG — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) August 15, 2021

MMA Junkie’s John Morgan stated: “Tried to confirm this report of @TeamKhabib signing for a Russian soccer team with @AliAbdelaziz00 . He said there was “absolutely no truth” to the report and labeled it “completely fake news.”

This may be the end of the current chapter regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sporting future, but something tells us there will be more to come.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will compete in a professional game of football? Let us know your thoughts on this fascinating saga in the comments, BJPENN Nation!