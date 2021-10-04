Conor McGregor reveals UFC 257 sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed that the UFC 257 sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views for his rematch with his rival Dustin Poirier.

UFC 257 took place in January of this year in Abu Dhabi. It was the rematch between McGregor and Poirier, and “The Diamond” knocked out “Notorious” in the second round in what was a big upset at the time. Six months later, they rematched at UFC 264, and Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO when his leg broke. While we are still waiting for the PPV numbers from UFC 264 to come in, McGregor had no problem sharing the numbers for UFC 257. According to McGregor, who posted a legal document from Zuffa, the UFC 257 card sold over 1.5 million PPVs. Check out what McGregor shared on his Twitter below.

A multitude of times, leading to a $4.2bn dollar acquisition of the company in 2016. Then I went a multitude more, perching the company up to an almost $11bn valuation, where it sits now in today’s market. Incredible! https://t.co/IBQHn4ihHW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2021

McGregor is the UFC’s biggest cash cow and he has proven it time and time again. Many of the UFC’s biggest all-time PPVs were cards that McGregor headlined, and the rematch with Poirier at UFC 257 is just one example of a big card that he was the main event of. Of course, McGregor lost the fight and then he lost the trilogy, too, so he’ll have to build himself back up from a competitive point-of-view. But as these latest numbers show, the fans love watching McGregor fight and have no problem shelling out money for his cards. Poirier appears to be the one who has benefited from this the most. Not only did he also get a nice payday for UFC 257, but he parlayed it into the trilogy fight and a title shot.

