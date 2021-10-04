Kevin Holland stops alleged car thief following pursuit

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland stopped an alleged car thief following a pursuit on the feet in Saginaw, Texas on Monday morning.

Holland just fought Kyle Daukaus to a No Contest at UFC Vegas 38 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. He headed back to his home in Texas following the fight, but he nearly got into another one on the streets. On Monday morning, MMAjunkie.com reported that Holland stopped an alleged car thief near his home. According to Holland’s coach, Shug Dorsey, Holland was pulling into a gas station when he heard someone’s car was being stolen. The coach said that Holland then called him and said what was happening.

“I’m chasing a bad guy and I’m right near your house. Yeah, somebody just stole a car and I’m following them,” Holland told his coach.

At first, his coach didn’t really know what to think, but he could hear what was going on in the background and he knew that he had to have Holland’s back.

“I could hear the cars turning corners, I asked him what streets he was on. He started telling me the streets. We joked that he was like a real cop, with us coordinating while he’s driving,” Dorsey said about Holland.

The alleged car thief crashed the car and then Holland was able to run him down and pin him down. His coach joked that it was Holland who was the one getting the takedown.

“He’s running the guy down and trips him. He wrapped him up and held him until the cops get there,” Dorsey said of Holland. “(Holland) didn’t get taken down, but he got a takedown.”

According to his coach, Kevin Holland has helped people in a bad spot out in the past.

“He always does (things like this),” Dorsey said. “People only see certain things. People only see what’s put in the media. There’s been several instances where he’s helped people out. It’s nothing new to me. If he sees somebody in a bad situation, he’s going to render it.”