Cain Velasquez requests permission to compete in Lucha Libre wrestling event while on bail

Cain Velasquez is looking to compete at a Lucha Libre wrestling match on December 3 in Tempe, Arizona.

On November 8, Velasquez was officially released on bail. The judge indicated he understood Velasquez’s danger but views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.

Velasquez’s bail was set at $1 million. He will have to wear GPS tracking, he must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case.

Now, on Monday Velasquez appeared at an arraignment in a Santa Clara County court. There, according to MMAJunkie, Velasquez, and attorney Ed Sousa went before Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya and made a motion for the court to permit him to compete at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide professional wrestling event on December 3.

Although Cain Velasquez has travel restrictions while he’s on bail, Velasquez’s legal team indicated he would still partake in GPS monitoring and would pay fees for police to accompany him on the trip.

Decision expected Tuesday

When Velasquez and his team requested permission to compete at the event, a district attorney representative asked the hearing be rescheduled for later this month when lead prosecutor Aaron French, who was absent from Monday’s hearing, is available. However, Velasquez’s team rebutted saying they need a decision soon so the event can advertise the event.

After some time, the judge redirected the request to a different judge more familiar with the circumstances of the Velasquez case. The second judge is expected to make a formal ruling on the matter Tuesday.

Cain Velasquez last fought in MMA back in 2019 and suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou, he announced his retirement after that. The former UFC heavyweight champion holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Brock Lesnar, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, Travis Browne, and Bigfoot Silva, twice. He went 11-3 in the UFC after starting out his UFC career in his third pro fight in 2008.

Would you like to see Cain Velasquez compete in the Lucha Libre event?