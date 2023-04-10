Conor McGregor responds after Michael Chandler threatens to beat him “within an inch of his career”

Conor McGregor has laughed off a recent threat from Michael Chandler ahead of their proposed fight later this year.

While a date has yet to be confirmed, the expectation is that Conor McGregor will return to take on Michael Chandler in late 2023. In doing so, he’ll appear inside the Octagon for the first time in over two years.

We all anticipate that this will be quite the action fight. Conor is a knockout artist, and Chandler goes out there with the intention to earn fight of the night honors.

Regardless of which camp you fall into, it’s hard not to get excited about what we may see.

During UFC 287 over the weekend, ‘Iron Mike’ taunted McGregor about their match-up – and the Irishman, unsurprisingly, responded.

I sweat you, and all of you, not one iota. https://t.co/xJXCqeEhTU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 9, 2023

Chandler: “These big fight nights always make me want to fight so bad. Can’t wait to go out there and beat @TheNotoriousMMA within an inch of his career. #UFC287”

McGregor: “I sweat you, and all of you, not one iota.”

Chandler and McGregor prepare for war

Nobody really knows what to expect when these two collide. Chandler is the one who has been the most active, but he has the kind of style that should be perfect for Conor to deal with.

The big question, of course, surrounds McGregor’s USADA situation. Nobody really knows whether or not he has to abide by the six-month rule, or whether he can enter the testing pool closer to the fight itself.

It’s a complicated situation in more ways than one. Hopefully, though, we wind up seeing the fight before the year is out.

