Main card lineup set for next month’s UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ event

The main card lineup has been set for next month’s UFC 288.

UFC 288 will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It will be bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs. former two-division champ Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) in the main event.

Sterling, 33, has won 8 in a row coming into his match-up with Cejudo. ‘FunkMaster’ last fought and defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via TKO last October at UFC 280.

Cejudo, 36, has not fought inside the Octagon for almost 3 years. It was at UFC 249 in May of 2020 that ‘Triple C’ defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO. Following that title defence victory, Cejudo announced his retirement. The fighter had a change of heart and decided to come out of retirement in April of 2022. UFC 288 will be his official re-entrance into the Octagon for a shot at the title belt.

The co-main event will feature former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) taking on Beneil Dariush (22-4 MMA).

Oliveira, 33, is looking to get back in the win column after being defeated by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

Dariush, also 33, has won an impressive eight in a row, his latest victory coming via unanimous decision against Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA) at UFC 280.

Jessica Andrade (24-10 MMA) will be featured in a flyweight battle with Yan Ziaonan (16-3 MMA).

The full Main Card lineup for UFC 288 can be found below:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – UFC bantamweight title fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Ziaonan

Bryce Mitchell vs Jonathan Pearce

Charles Jourdain vs. Kron Gracie

