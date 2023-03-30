x
Conor McGregor responds after Justin Gaethje threatens to “quit” if the Irishman is awarded a title shot for beating Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has responded to Justin Gaethje’s recent comments on the possibility of the “Notorious” one receiving a title shot with a win over Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler will be serving as opposing coaches on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and the UFC plans to book them in a fight at some point this year. McGregor is a massive star for the UFC, and many wouldn’t be surprised if he cuts the line for a UFC title opportunity if he were to defeat Chandler.

Gaethje weighed in on the possibility during an interview with ESPN (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Would I quit if Conor won and they gave him a title shot? Probably,” Gaethje told ESPN. “That’s how hurt I would be by the actions of the company I represent. But that’s out of my control. I just really hope that doesn’t happen.

“We can imagine a lot of things, but there’s a possibility that that’s the scenario, which I would be devastated, for sure.”

McGregor caught wind of those comments and he hopped on his Twitter account to take a dig at “The Highlight.”

Conor McGregor screenshot

“This braindead fool got a title shot off of one single win and it was vs chandler. Yet he will quit and retire if I get the same thing. Classic [Gaethje] bird brain. #Jackass Two Title attempt. No wins. #geathje”

McGregor and Gaethje have been going back-and-forth on social media over the years. McGregor recently played the tweet and delete game at the expense of Gaethje, calling him a “handicap” over a clip from season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Gaethje, who was a coach during that season, told Gillian Robertson to focus more on her striking instead of her jiu-jitsu game.

Do you think we’ll ever get to see Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje inside the Octagon?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
