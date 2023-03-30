Ian Garry wants to headline UFC’s return to Ireland: “Give me Masvidal in Dublin”

Ian Garry is shooting for the stars, as he wants to go one-on-one with Jorge Masvidal in Dublin, Ireland.

Garry has been on a roll to start his pro MMA career. He has a perfect record of 11-0 with six of those wins coming by way of knockout. He’s also got one submission victory. Garry thinks he’s in for big things, and he’s even calling for a showdown with Jorge Masvidal in the future.

Ian Garry vs. Jorge Masvidal?

Here’s what Garry told Petesy Caroll on “The Craic” (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I know what’s happening,” Garry said in an interview on “The Craic with Peter Carroll.” “You heard me say it to Dana (White) in the UK, right, when I was there. I said we need to get them back to Dublin. The Irish have been starved of a UFC return and I’m going to bring the UFC back, I’m going to make it happen. I’m going to be the headline fight.

“I promise you, it’s coming. And it’ll be against someone huge. I’ll fight on the Conor (McGregor) card, and I’ll fight a guy just outside that top 15 that’s exciting, and then I’ll fight one of the guys. Like, if Burns beats Masvidal, give me Masvidal in Dublin. Give me him. Why not? Bring him to Ireland and see if he does it against me (what he did to Darren Till). I’m far too fast for him.”

For now, Garry’s focus will have to be on Daniel Rodriguez. The two are expected to collide on a UFC Fight Night card on May 13. Garry is in for a tough task as Rodriguez has gone 4-1 in his last five outings. Rodriguez is coming off a submission loss to Neil Magny back in November 2022. It was the first submission loss in Rodriguez’s pro MMA career. He’ll look to bounce back, while Ian Garry hopes to continue his rise.