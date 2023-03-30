UFC 287 fighter Gilbert Burns hopes to face Colby Covington soon: “I believe I can finish Colby”

Gilbert Burns is focused on his upcoming clash with Jorge Masvidal, but he hopes to share the Octagon with Colby Covington in the future.

UFC President Dana White has insisted that Covington is next in line for a shot at Leon Edwards’ UFC Welterweight Championship. So, Burns may be waiting a while to get his wish. Burns is currently the number five-ranked UFC welterweight, and a win over the number 11-ranked Masvidal isn’t likely to push him further up the ladder.

Gilbert Burns Wants Colby Covington Fight

With that said, Gilbert Burns remains hopeful that a fight with Colby Covington can come to fruition. Here’s what “Durinho” told MMAJunkie.com regarding the possible bout.

“I hope. I hope because I’ve been calling this guy out forever,” Burns said. “He’s been smart. He sits out and fights Tyron Woodley and then relax, and then he fights for the title again. He then picks another guy that’s not in his prime coming from another loss, Masvidal. Then he wins and gets another title shot. He’s been smart. I hope that one day we can get this done.”

Burns went on to share how he thinks a fight with Covington would play out.

“I believe I can finish Colby,” Burns said. “I’m a dangerous striker, and if he takes me down, thank you. So I hope that fight happens. Now I’m 100 percent focused on Masvidal, but that fight is going to happen, I believe.”

Burns was last seen in action back in January. He submitted Neil Magny in the first round via arm triangle choke. He’s gone 8-2 in his last 10 outings. The two losses were against former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

As for Covington, he hasn’t fought since his March 2022 grudge match with Masvidal. He won the bout via unanimous decision. Whether or not the UFC brass ultimately follows through on plans to give him the next UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity remains to be seen.