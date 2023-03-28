Conor McGregor plays tweet and delete with latest jab at UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor continues his tweet and delete antics, and this time he’s taking aim at Justin Gaethje.

McGregor caught wind of a Twitter post, which featured a clip from season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Gaethje served as a coach during that season, and the clip shows him giving advice to Gillian Robertson. “The Highlight” urged Robertson to utilize her striking more because focusing solely on jiu-jitsu wasn’t going to cut it.

Conor McGregor Tweets and Deletes

McGregor responded by calling Gaethje a “handicap” in a since-deleted tweet.

Conor McGregor called Justin Gaethje a handicap 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/1Sr68eEJQv — Johnny (@JohnnyNoChill) March 27, 2023

McGregor and Gaethje have hurled barbs at one another over the years. Back in 2021, Gaethje told ESPN he was happy to see Dustin Poirier score a second-round TKO victory over McGregor in the second fight of their trilogy.

“I don’t feel bad for him, I’m happy for Poirier, I’m happy Poirier went out there did his job, and finished him,” Gaethje continued. “I love seeing a loudmouth get knocked out, there is nothing that makes me happier. Seeing a piece of s**t get put down, that was great, I loved it.”

Conor McGregor slammed Justin Gaethje after “The Highlight” fell short in his bout with Charles Oliveira back in May 2022. It was another case of tweet and delete fever.

“Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part” said McGregor.

McGregor’s focus is currently on Michael Chandler, who is an opposing coach on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” UFC plans to book the two for a clash sometime in 2023, but McGregor is currently at odds with USADA in terms of eligibility. Time will tell when that situation will be cleared up.