Conor McGregor reportedly “ahead of schedule” in recovery from broken leg suffered at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is reported to be “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the broken leg that he suffered at UFC 264.

McGregor broke his leg in a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in July at UFC 264. For McGregor, it was his second straight loss to Poirier, and this time he suffered an injury that is expected to keep him out until mid-way in 2022. But according to his management team, McGregor is reportedly recovering well ahead of schedule from his broken leg.

Speaking to MMA journalist Chisanga Malata, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar said that McGregor is well on his way to his recovery, and the proof is in the way that he moves.

When I spoke to Audie Attar a couple weeks ago, he said Conor McGregor was ‘ahead of schedule’ in his recovery from his broken leg. The way he’s moving & putting weight on the leg, albeit not the full extent, is a testament to that fact. 📹 via (@thenotoriousmma) on Instagram pic.twitter.com/qorHMPb7Ys — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 31, 2021

McGregor remains one of the top draws in combat sports, so the UFC is obviously hoping that he makes a total recovery from the broken leg and is able to return to MMA next year. When and if he does get back into the Octagon, McGregor will assuredly get someone with a big name for his return fight. Even though ideally, he would get a bit of a lay-up fight after coming off of his injury, there are simply no tune-up fights when you are ranked in the top-10 of the UFC lightweight division. It will be interesting to see who the UFC decides to give him. Either way, it’s good to see that his leg is healing up fast, and hopefully, we see McGregor back in the cage very soon.

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight next when he returns to the Octagon?