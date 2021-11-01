Cory Sandhagen makes no excuses for loss to Petr Yan at UFC 267: “He’s a hell of a fighter”

Cory Sandhagen is making no excuses for his loss to interim bantamweight champ Petr Yan at UFC 267, saying that “he’s a hell of a fighter.”

Sandhagen and Yan were involved in a back-and-forth war that co-headlined this past Saturday’s UFC 267 card in Ahu Dhabi. It was an absolutely incredible fight as both men threw the kitchen sink at each other over the course of 25 minutes, with Yan ultimately as the winner via unanimous decision. While Sandhagen may have lost the fight, which was his second-straight defeat in the Octagon following a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw back in July, he showed the world that he is one of the best in his division. Even though he may have lost the fight against Yan, Sandhagen can hold his head up high knowing that he went toe-to-toe with one of the best MMA fighters on the planet, and he made it competitive.

Speaking to the media following UFC 267, Sandhagen praised Yan as an intense competitor who proved to be the better man that night in Abu Dhabi. That being said, Sandhagen is making it clear that he will continue to train and he still believes he will be a champion.

“He’s a hell of a fighter, man. You’re a great fighter. He was better tonight, man. I don’t really have much else to say. I always ask. I always want to fight the best in the world. I know that’s what’s going to make me the best martial artist I can be. I’m grateful I got to do it tonight. I’ll take from it and I’ll learn from it and next time I face him, I’ll get the win,” Sandhagen said (via MMAjunkie.com).

