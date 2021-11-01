Islam Makhachev trolls Israel Adesanya after beating Dan Hooker at UFC 267

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev trolled UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya after beating Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Makhachev absolutely smashed Hooker in their lightweight bout that took place at last Saturday’s UFC 267 card. The Russian took Hooker down immediately in the first round and began to go to work with his submissions, and soon afterward he was able to lock up the kimura and force Hooker to tap out. It was an absolutely phenomenal victory by Makhachev, who proved without a doubt that he is one of the top-five fighters in the UFC lightweight division. It was also the type of victory that gave Makhachev a lot more confidence in himself, and now he is taking shots at Hooker’s teammate in Adesanya.

Taking to his social media following his win over Hooker, Makhachev trolled Adesanya for him predicting that Hooker would win the fight, asking him how much mone that he lost.

Hey bro, how much did you lose?

While we don’t know for sure if Adesanya actually bet on Hooker, he was available at +450 betting odds and a lot of people took a shot on him at those huge underdog odds hoping that he had what it took to pull off the upset. However, Makhachev showed that he is without a doubt one of the top lightweights in the sports as he made beating Hooker look easy. Considering that Hooker fought a tough five-round fight with Dustin Poirier just last year, it was pretty remarkable to see Makhachev go through him just like a knife through hot butter. It was such an impressive victory and it showed that he’s at the top of the game in MMA right now, and Makhachev could soon be chasing Adesanya in the P4P rankings.

