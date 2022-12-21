Conor McGregor reflects on post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: “Self defense is about awareness”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has reflected on his brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The pair collided at UFC 229 in October 2018, in arguably the biggest fight in the history of MMA. The fight was also the Irishman’s first in over two years, as he vacated his lightweight title to fight Floyd Mayweather in a 2017 boxing match.

All in all, it was a good night of business for the UFC that night, as the fight earned over 2.4 million pay-per-view buys. Well, it was all good except for one part. After ‘The Eagle’ submitted his foe in the fourth round of their lightweight title fight, all hell broke loose.

Khabib Nurmagomedov famously jumped out of the cage, attacking Dillon Danis first. Meanwhile, McGregor was attacked by several of the champion’s teammates in the cage. To his credit, ‘The Notorious’ landed some punches and defended himself before the situation was contained.

Over four years on from the event, Conor McGregor reflected on the post-fight brawl on Twitter. Responding to a fan who re-posted the incident, the former champion noted the importance of self-defense. According to the Irishman, awareness is key.

Self Defence is about awareness. Awareness is half the battle. Take no chances. Stay aware. https://t.co/3OlyWotvYt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2022

“Self Defence is about awareness,” wrote McGregor on social media. “Awareness is half the battle. Take no chances. Stay aware.”

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov continue to be rivals

Conor McGregor’s Twitter comments are far from the first time he’s reflected on the event. Years on from the contest, the former champion continues to regularly go back and forth with Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media. That’s despite ‘The Eagle’ being firmly in retirement for over two years. Meanwhile, the Dublin native is currently aiming for a return next year. While no opponent has been booked for McGregor’s return, Dana White has noted that a clash with Michael Chandler makes sense.

