Nate Diaz sends a message to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279: “He better take me clean out the way the odds are, pressure’s on”

Nate Diaz believes there is a lot of pressure on Khamzat Chimaev to not only beat him but finish him the way the odds are.

Diaz is currently a +750 underdog with Chimaev being a -1150 favorite as many are expecting the Swede to ragdoll the Stockton native. However, if Chimaev doesn’t finish Diaz early or beat him, people may not think highly of him which is why the ‘Stockton Slugger’ believes there is a ton of pressure on Chimaev.

“It’s a fight as far as I’m concerned. Him being a favorite and everybody thinks he’s going to win in one round,” Diaz said on UFC Countdown. “You better take me clean out the way the odds are, right? Pressure’s on, dog.”

Although Nate Diaz says there is pressure on Khamzat Chimaev to beat him by stoppage, the Swede disagrees. Instead, at media day he said he would rather go the distance with Diaz as he believes if he finishes the American early people will discredit the victory.

“What he going to do? (The) fight (is) at 170, I can fight at heavyweight as well. I don’t think that guy is going to survive one round. I hope he can survive five rounds,” Chimaev said at UFC 279 media day. “It’s good for him. Show his heart and go away from the UFC being a warrior. If I beat him first round everyone is going to say the guy is too old and ‘Uncle Diaz is going to have to go home.’”

Diaz has not fought since June of 2021 when he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards and before that, lost by TKO to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. His last win was back in 2019 when he defeated Anthony Pettis by decision.

Do you agree with Nate Diaz that pressure is on Khamzat Chimaev to finish him at UFC 279?