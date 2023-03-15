Kamaru Usman responds to Dricus du Plessis after recent South Africa comments: “That doesn’t make you more African”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels Dricus du Plessis should be more careful with his comments.

‘Stillknocks’ is fresh off his victory over Derek Brunson earlier this month at UFC 285. The win was the biggest of the South African’s career thus far and was his seventh in a row. Prior to the win over Brunson, du Plessis had picked up victories over names such as Darren Till, and Brad Tavares.

While the win moved him up the rankings, it was his post-fight comments that garnered headlines. During the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, du Plessis took aim at Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya over their African heritage.

“Did those belts ever go to Africa? As far as I know, they came to America and New Zealand. I’m going to take a belt to Africa. I’m the African fighting in the UFC. Myself and Cameron [Saaiman], we breathe African air. We wake up in Africa every day. We train in Africa, we’re Africa born, we’re Africa raised, we still reside in Africa, we train out of Africa. That’s an African champion, and that’s who I’ll be.”

Weeks on from those comments, Kamaru Usman has responded to Dricus du Plessis. At UFC 286 media day earlier today, the former welterweight champion stated that the latter should be careful with the way they speak.

Usman continued and compared himself to going to China and stating that he was more Chinese than those who were born there.

“I saw it and I guess the thing about it is I try not to be quick to jump on someone and kill them for those things,” Kamaru Usman stated at UFC 286 media day earlier today. “I’m not a part of this cancel culture. But I understand what he’s trying to say. But the one thing I think he’s failing to realize is that, just because I go to China and my parents are from China, that doesn’t make me more Chinese than people from China. That doesn’t make me more Chinese.”

He continued, “Just because you went over to South Africa and were raised there, that doesn’t make you African. So I would say to him to just try and be more careful with what you say and how you say it…I understand what you’re trying to say, but bro, that doesn’t make you more African.”

